$ATRO stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ATRO stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $29,809,805 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ATRO:
$ATRO Insider Trading Activity
$ATRO insiders have traded $ATRO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATRO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT S KEANE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 77,099 shares for an estimated $1,892,780.
- MARK PEABODY (Executive VP & Pres-Aerospace) sold 511 shares for an estimated $8,050
$ATRO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $ATRO stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC removed 750,293 shares (-32.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,974,676
- REDWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 659,604 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,527,279
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 422,674 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,745,877
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 372,565 shares (+881.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,946,137
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC added 325,904 shares (+58.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,201,427
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 302,092 shares (+493.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,821,388
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 292,266 shares (+303.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,664,565
$ATRO Government Contracts
We have seen $701,564 of award payments to $ATRO over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- PURCHASE OF RADIO TRANSMITTING BUOYS TO BE USED ON USCG MH-60T HELICOPTERS.: $247,000
- SUPPLEMENTAL TYPE CERTIFICATE (STC) FOR AIRCRAFT EQUIPMENT.: $125,000
- REPAIR FOR HH-60G: $79,135
- ONE TIME PURCHASE ORDER FOR REPAIR SERVICES OF A1C-28: $64,910
- 8511126481!PANEL,INDICATING,LI: $22,260
