$ATRO stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ATRO stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $29,809,805 of trading volume.

$ATRO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ATRO:

$ATRO insiders have traded $ATRO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATRO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT S KEANE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 77,099 shares for an estimated $1,892,780 .

. MARK PEABODY (Executive VP & Pres-Aerospace) sold 511 shares for an estimated $8,050

$ATRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $ATRO stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ATRO Government Contracts

We have seen $701,564 of award payments to $ATRO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

