$ATRO stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ATRO stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $24,121,147 of trading volume.

$ATRO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ATRO (you can track the company live on Quiver's $ATRO stock page ):

$ATRO insiders have traded $ATRO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATRO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT S KEANE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 314,799 shares for an estimated $8,293,830.

$ATRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of $ATRO stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ATRO Government Contracts

We have seen $482,107 of award payments to $ATRO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$ATRO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ATRO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

