ATRO Outperforms Industry in a Month: Should You Buy the Stock?

Astronics Corporation ATRO stock has gained 1.9% in the past month, outperforming the Zacks Aerospace-Defense Equipment industry’s growth of 1.2% and the broader Zacks Aerospace sector’s decline of 4.6%. However, it came below the S&P 500’s return of 8.5% in the same time frame.



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Other industry players like Hexcel HXL and Rocket Lab Corporation RKLB have also delivered a similar stellar performance in the past month. HXL and RKLB shares have risen 14.9% and 13.7%, respectively, in the said period.



ATRO’s recent gains may draw investor attention. However, before investing, it is important to evaluate whether the company’s fundamentals are strong enough to support sustained long-term growth or if the recent rally may be temporary. A closer look at ATRO’s growth stability can help investors make a more informed decision.

Tailwinds for ATRO

Astronics is strengthening its presence in the aerospace market through continuous product innovation focused on improving passenger experience and addressing evolving airline requirements.



In April 2026, the company launched its EmPower 1327-27 Dual USB-Type-C In-Seat Power Outlet, designed to deliver faster charging capabilities to meet the rising power needs of modern travelers. With passengers increasingly depending on personal electronic devices during flights, advanced in-seat charging solutions have become an important feature for airlines.



The company also introduced the EmPower Qi21 Wireless Charging Module, representing another advancement in onboard power technology. This solution provides efficient wireless charging for both passengers and crew, supporting the industry’s growing preference for more convenient and cable-free cabin environments.



These new product introductions reflect Astronics’ commitment to innovation and its ability to respond to changing customer demands. By broadening its portfolio of advanced cabin power solutions, the company remains well-positioned to benefit from increasing demand in the commercial aerospace market and support its long-term growth prospects.

ATRO’s Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 sales implies year-over-year growth of 11.6%. The consensus estimate for 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 30.4%.



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Further, the upward revision in the company’s 2027 earnings estimates over the past 60 days suggests investors’ increasing confidence in this stock’s earnings generation capabilities.



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ATRO Stock Reflects Discounted Valuation

In terms of valuation, ATRO’s forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) is 2.74X, a discount to the industry average of 12.09X. This suggests that investors will pay a lower price than the company's expected sales growth compared with its industry average.



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Other industry peers, on the contrary, are trading at a premium to ATRO. While Hexcel is trading at a forward 12-month P/S of 3.33X, Rocket Lab is trading at 49.49X.

Liquidity Position

ATRO has a current ratio of 3.10. The ratio, being more than one, indicates that ATRO possesses sufficient capital to pay off its short-term debt obligations.



Its industry peers, Hexcel and Rocket Lab, also maintain current ratios above one. HXL has a current ratio of 2.45, while RKLB holds 4.08.

ROIC

ATRO’s Return on Invested Capital stands at 17.29%, well above the industry average of 5.83%. This indicates that the company is generating strong returns on its investments and using its capital far more efficiently than most of its peers.

Should You Buy ATRO Stock Now?

Astronics’ discounted valuation, improving earnings outlook, healthy liquidity position and strong return on invested capital highlight its solid financial position and growth potential. Its continued focus on product innovation and expanding aerospace offerings should further support long-term business growth.



Considering these factors, ATRO appears to be a solid choice for investors seeking long-term growth opportunities in the aerospace market.

Astronics currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

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Astronics Corporation (ATRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.