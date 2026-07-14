Atrium Therapeutics Gains FDA IND Clearance For ATR 1072 In PRKAG2 Syndrome

(RTTNews) - Atrium Therapeutics, Inc. (RNA) announced that the U.S. FDA has cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for ATR 1072, enabling the company to initiate its first precision cardiology program in the clinic.

PRKAG2 syndrome is a rare genetic cardiomyopathy that can cause progressive, life-threatening heart disease, often affecting multiple members of the same family. Currently, there are no approved therapies that target the root cause of the condition.

ATR 1072 is designed as a potentially disease-modifying therapy. Using Atrium's precision RNA delivery technology, it employs small interfering RNA (siRNA) to silence mutant PRKAG2 messenger RNA (mRNA), normalize AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activity and reduce harmful glycogen buildup in the heart. This approach aims to improve cardiac function and address the underlying biology of the disease.

The Corventis Phase 1/2 clinical trial will be the first to evaluate a treatment targeting the cause of PRKAG2 syndrome. The open-label, multicenter study will enroll about 37 participants. Part A will assess safety and dosing, while Part B will expand to evaluate efficacy trends in cardiac structure and function.

Clinical site initiation is underway, with the first patient expected to be enrolled by the end of 2026. Initial proof-of-concept data is anticipated in the second half of 2027.

Atrium's CEO Kathleen Gallagher emphasized that the FDA clearance highlights the company's ability to move quickly on behalf of patients, with the goal of delivering disease-modifying treatments for rare genetic cardiomyopathies.

RNA has traded between $11.40 and $16.77 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $12.22, down 1.93%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $12.44, up 1.80%.

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