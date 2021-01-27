Atrium tests appetite for retail sector property bonds

By Ed Clark

LONDON, Jan 27 (IFR) - Atrium is set to test investor appetite for bonds from the retail real estate sector this week, with the green use of proceeds, ECB eligibility and an enticing spread all expected to support the transaction.

Atrium European Real Estate, rated Baa3/BBB (negative/stable) by Moody’s and Fitch, owns and manages Central and Eastern European shopping centres. The expected €300m no-grow long six-year comes alongside a tender offer for the issuer’s €500m 3.625% October 2022 notes.

The new bonds will be issued by Atrium Finance Issuer, a Dutch-domiciled subsidiary and as such are intended to be CSPP-eligible.

Although real estate issuers have hit the market in force this year, owners and operators of shopping centres have been largely absent. With shopping centres hit particularly hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, bankers have suggested that the investor base would likely look for a premium were an issuer to come to market.

As of January 19, only 54% of Atrium’s gross lettable area was open, according to the prospectus supplement for the new bond.

“After restrictions imposed under the second lockdown were eased, Covid-19 cases increased, which has led the governments of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia to implement new restrictions from the end of December 2020 until, as currently announced, late-January or the beginning of February 2021,” reads the supplement.

Bankers, however, are confident that the demand for Atrium's bonds will be there. As well as being ECB-eligible and green, the notes should come at an attractive spread. The range of comparables used by leads are bid from 146bp to 284bp, which will likely encourage demand.

“[Shopping malls are] out of vogue, but the spread context here is very healthy and it is hard to find anything in this yield context in the IG space,” said a syndicate banker. “It's a good story in terms of rent collection for this credit and region.”

Through the third quarter of 2020, Atrium collected 83% of its rent and service charges, higher than UK peers and below those from the Nordics, wrote Fitch when it affirmed the company’s rating this month.

Although the company focuses on Central and Eastern Europe, with around 85% of its portfolio concentrated in Poland and the Czech Republic, the deal has the potential to appeal to a range of accounts.

“Most European accounts will have their real estate analyst look, then IG and EM pockets will play,” said the banker. “But just given that real estate is more of an IG specialism in Europe, it will all feel quite IG, rather than EM.”

During 2020 the company employed a number of measures to reduce cash expenditure, including a €20m reduction in capital, operating, admin and costs, as well as postponing €60m of redevelopment investment.

The company’s next debt maturity is not until October 2022 and it holds €55m in cash, as well as a €214m revolving credit facility, according to the investor presentation.

Proceeds from the green bond will go towards eligible projects, as outlined by the company’s green financing framework. These focus on green buildings, energy efficiency, renewable energy, water management, water management, the sustainable management of natural resources and clean transportation.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING, Morgan Stanley and Raiffeisen Bank International are running the trade.

(Reporting by Edward Clark; Editing by Robert Hogg, Helene Durand)

((e.clark@refinitiv.com; +44 (0)792 053 1666))