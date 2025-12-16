ATRIUM RESEARCH CORPORATION Maintains Omai Gold Mines (OMGGF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, ATRIUM RESEARCH CORPORATION maintained coverage of Omai Gold Mines (OTCPK:OMGGF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,677.24% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Omai Gold Mines is $1.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.17 to a high of $2.48. The average price target represents an increase of 1,677.24% from its latest reported closing price of $0.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Omai Gold Mines is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omai Gold Mines. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMGGF is 1.28%, an increase of 5.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.02% to 51,360K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 21,750K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,500K shares , representing an increase of 19.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMGGF by 106.50% over the last quarter.

INIVX - International Investors Gold Fund holds 17,370K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company.

OCMGX - OCM MUTUAL FUND OCM Gold Fund - Investor Class holds 5,000K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 4,000K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,750K shares , representing a decrease of 18.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMGGF by 3.16% over the last quarter.

VanEck VIP Trust - VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund Class S holds 1,805K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares , representing an increase of 95.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMGGF by 2,998.54% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.