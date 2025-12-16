Stocks
NKGFF

ATRIUM RESEARCH CORPORATION Maintains Nevada King Gold (NKGFF) Buy Recommendation

December 16, 2025 — 12:15 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, ATRIUM RESEARCH CORPORATION maintained coverage of Nevada King Gold (OTCPK:NKGFF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 94.64% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nevada King Gold is $0.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.30 to a high of $0.62. The average price target represents an increase of 94.64% from its latest reported closing price of $0.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nevada King Gold is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nevada King Gold. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NKGFF is 0.11%, an increase of 39.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 14,000K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 14,000K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

