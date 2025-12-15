ATRIUM RESEARCH CORPORATION Maintains ADF Group (ADFJF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, ATRIUM RESEARCH CORPORATION maintained coverage of ADF Group (OTCPK:ADFJF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.60% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for ADF Group is $8.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.85 to a high of $9.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 30.60% from its latest reported closing price of $12.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ADF Group is 339MM, an increase of 31.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in ADF Group. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADFJF is 0.00%, an increase of 4.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.03% to 233K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 48K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares , representing a decrease of 28.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADFJF by 6.58% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 41K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares , representing a decrease of 7.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADFJF by 10.12% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 33K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 30K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 24K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

