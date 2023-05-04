Atrium Mortgage Investment (AMIVF) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Atrium Mortgage Investment said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.90 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 13, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.14%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atrium Mortgage Investment. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMIVF is 0.01%, a decrease of 7.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.38% to 47K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.26% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atrium Mortgage Investment is 12.22. The forecasts range from a low of 11.52 to a high of $12.89. The average price target represents an increase of 51.26% from its latest reported closing price of 8.08.

The projected annual revenue for Atrium Mortgage Investment is 78MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 40K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMIVF by 9.69% over the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AVDEX - Avantis International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AVSD - Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

