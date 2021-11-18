Atrion's (NASDAQ:ATRI) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Atrion Corporation's (NASDAQ:ATRI) dividend will be increasing to US$1.95 on 15th of December. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.0%.

Atrion's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Prior to this announcement, Atrion's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 3.1% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 45% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Atrion Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:ATRI Historic Dividend November 18th 2021

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from US$1.68 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$7.80. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 17% a year over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Earnings has been rising at 3.1% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. Atrion is struggling to find viable investments, so it is returning more to shareholders. This isn't necessarily bad, but we wouldn't expect rapid dividend growth in the future.

We Really Like Atrion's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. See if management have their own wealth at stake, by checking insider shareholdings in Atrion stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

