Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Atrion is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$35m ÷ (US$269m - US$15m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Atrion has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Medical Equipment industry average of 8.2% it's much better.

NasdaqGS:ATRI Return on Capital Employed January 16th 2022

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Atrion's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Atrion's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Atrion doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 23%, but since then they've fallen to 14%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

What We Can Learn From Atrion's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Atrion's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Since the stock has gained an impressive 53% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

