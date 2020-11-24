Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Four Days

Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 30th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of December.

Atrion's next dividend payment will be US$1.75 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$7.00 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Atrion has a trailing yield of 1.2% on the current share price of $585.99. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Atrion's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Atrion's payout ratio is modest, at just 36% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 79% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Atrion earnings per share are up 4.6% per annum over the last five years. A payout ratio of 36% looks like a tacit signal from management that reinvestment opportunities in the business are low. In line with limited earnings growth in recent years, this is not the most appealing combination.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Atrion has lifted its dividend by approximately 17% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Atrion worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share growth has been modest, and it's interesting that Atrion is paying out less than half of its earnings and more than half its cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

