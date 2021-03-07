Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 12th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of March.

Atrion's next dividend payment will be US$1.75 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$7.00 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Atrion has a trailing yield of approximately 1.1% on its current stock price of $632.9. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Atrion's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Atrion's payout ratio is modest, at just 38% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Atrion generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 71% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Atrion, with earnings per share up 2.2% on average over the last five years. Earnings per share growth has been slim, and the company is already paying out a majority of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Atrion has lifted its dividend by approximately 17% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Atrion? Earnings per share have been growing at a steady rate, and Atrion paid out less than half its profits and more than half its free cash flow as dividends over the last year. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

