Atrion Corporation (ATRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Atrion Corporation (ATRI) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.75 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ATRI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.9% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $637.7, the dividend yield is 1.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ATRI was $637.7, representing a -24.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $846.15 and a 10.14% increase over the 52 week low of $579.

ATRI is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as 3M Company (MMM) and Stryker Corporation (SYK). ATRI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $18.95.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ATRI Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ATRI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ATRI as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNSC with an increase of 20.05% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ATRI at 2.2%.

