Atrion Corporation (ATRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Atrion Corporation (ATRI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.95 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ATRI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.43% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $735.2, the dividend yield is 1.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ATRI was $735.2, representing a -8.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $805.62 and a 28.72% increase over the 52 week low of $571.17.

ATRI is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG). ATRI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $17.7.

The declaration, record and payment dates

