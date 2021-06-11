Atrion Corporation (ATRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Atrion Corporation (ATRI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.75 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ATRI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ATRI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $625, the dividend yield is 1.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ATRI was $625, representing a -16.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $745 and a 10.23% increase over the 52 week low of $567.00.

ATRI is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and 3M Company (MMM). ATRI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $16.87.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ATRI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ATRI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ATRI as a top-10 holding:

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (ATRI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNSC with an increase of 24.43% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ATRI at 1.66%.

