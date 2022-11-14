Atrion (ATRI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Atrion Corp. (Symbol: ATRI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $645.62, changing hands as low as $632.20 per share. Atrion Corp. shares are currently trading off about 8.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATRI's low point in its 52 week range is $542.10 per share, with $789.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $632.20.

