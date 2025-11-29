Is AtriCure Stock a Buy or Sell After a Director Dumped 10,000 Shares?

Key Points

AtriCure Board of Directors member Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares in the company on Nov. 24 and 25, 2025.

The transaction was valued at nearly $377,000.

Sven Wehrwein, a member of the Board of Directors at AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC), exercised 10,000 non-qualified stock options and immediately sold the underlying shares in derivative transactions on November 24 and November 25, 2025, as reported in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 10,000 Transaction value ~$376,600 Post-transaction shares 34,374 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1.3 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($37.66); post-transaction value based on November 25, 2025 market close ($37.66).

Key questions

What was the structure and context of this insider transaction?

The transaction involved the exercise of 10,000 non-qualified stock options by Sven Wehrwein, immediately followed by an open-market sale of all underlying shares. Following the transaction, direct holdings stand at 34,374 shares.

Since August 2025, Mr. Wehrwein has made three administrative sales, cumulatively reducing direct holdings by 20,000 shares (36.78% of the starting position for the period). The current 10,000-share sale is the largest single event in this sequence, representing 22.54% of pre-sale direct holdings at the time.

The transaction price was $37.66 per share, compared to a current price of $36.12 as of November 28, 2025. As of November 28, 2025, shares are priced at $36.12, approximately 4.1% below the transaction price.

As of the trade date, AtriCure posted a one-year total return of -0.11%, with a trailing-twelve-month net loss of $28.8 million on revenue of $518.3 million. Mr. Wehrwein’s direct ownership post-sale represents 0.07% of outstanding shares.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 11/25/25) $37.66 Revenue (TTM) $518.31 million Net income (TTM) ($28.77 million) 1-year price change -0.11%

Note: 1-year performance calculated using November 25th, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

AtriCure develops and markets devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, including radio frequency clamps, multifunctional pens, cryoablation systems, and implantable closure devices.

It generates revenue through the sale of single-use and reusable medical devices and systems, primarily targeting the treatment of atrial fibrillation and related cardiac conditions.

The company serves hospitals, medical centers, and cardiac surgeons in the United States and international markets via direct sales and independent distributors.

AtriCure, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative cardiac surgical devices, with a focus on solutions for atrial fibrillation and related conditions. The company leverages a broad product portfolio and established distribution channels to address the needs of cardiac surgeons and healthcare institutions globally.

Its emphasis on advanced ablation and closure technologies positions it competitively within the medical instruments and supplies sector.

Foolish take

Sven Wehrwein's sale of 10,000 shares in AtriCure was a substantial percentage of his holdings, although the transaction alone doesn't necessarily signal a red flag for shareholders. He still owned over 34,000 shares after the sale.

AtriCure stock had a bit of a run up in November, and that may have prompted Mr. Wehrwein to take some profit. The company reported solid third quarter results, with sales up 16% year over year to $134.3 million.

However, AtriCure has not been profitable for years. It posted a net loss of $0.3 million in Q3. On the bright side, that's an improvement over the $7.6 million loss in the prior year.

AtriCure also exited Q3 with a healthy balance sheet. Total assets were $635.4 million compared to total liabilities of $158.9 million. This coupled with revenue growth and a reduction in net loss are positive signs.

For shareholders, AtriCure's financials suggest there's no rush to sell the stock at this time. In terms of purchasing shares, the ideal approach is to watch the company's performance over the next couple of quarters before deciding to buy, looking for further reduction in AtriCure's net loss, and continued revenue growth.

Glossary

Non-qualified stock options: Employee stock options that do not meet IRS requirements for special tax treatment.

Derivative transactions: Trades involving financial contracts whose value is based on an underlying asset, such as company shares.

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades by company officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

Insider transaction: A trade of a company's securities by its executives, directors, or large shareholders.

Open-market sale: Selling securities on a public exchange rather than through a private transaction.

Direct holdings: Shares owned outright by an individual, not through intermediaries or indirect means.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price paid per share, weighted by the number of shares bought at each price.

Trailing-twelve-month (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Outstanding shares: The total number of a company's shares currently held by all shareholders.

Ablation: A medical procedure that removes or destroys tissue, often used to treat abnormal heart rhythms.

Closure devices: Medical tools used to close incisions or tissue during surgical procedures.



Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

