AtriCure price target raised to $40 from $35 at UBS

UBS analyst Danielle Antalffy raised the firm’s price target on AtriCure (ATRC) to $40 from $35 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. AtriCure posted an “exciting” quarter, even better than the headline 3.4% sales beat suggests, and even with some PFA impact, the MIS Ablation business can underperform without inhibiting what is a mid-teens growth profile company for the foreseeable future, the analyst tells investors in a research note. AtriCure remains committed to improving profitability and expects positive cash flow in FY25.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ATRC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.