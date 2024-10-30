News & Insights

Stocks
ATRC

AtriCure price target raised to $40 from $35 at UBS

October 30, 2024 — 07:26 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

UBS analyst Danielle Antalffy raised the firm’s price target on AtriCure (ATRC) to $40 from $35 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. AtriCure posted an “exciting” quarter, even better than the headline 3.4% sales beat suggests, and even with some PFA impact, the MIS Ablation business can underperform without inhibiting what is a mid-teens growth profile company for the foreseeable future, the analyst tells investors in a research note. AtriCure remains committed to improving profitability and expects positive cash flow in FY25.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ATRC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ATRC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.