ATRICURE Earnings Results: $ATRC Reports Quarterly Earnings

ATRICURE ($ATRC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of -$0.14 per share, beating estimates of -$0.23 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $123,620,000, missing estimates of $125,376,135 by $-1,756,135.

ATRICURE Insider Trading Activity

ATRICURE insiders have traded $ATRC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KAREN PRANGE sold 6,100 shares for an estimated $232,531

ATRICURE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of ATRICURE stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ATRICURE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ATRC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025

