AtriCure CSO Sells 5,000 Shares — A Modest Trim or a Pattern Worth Watching?

Key Points

ArtiCure Chief Science Officer sold 5,000 shares for a transaction value of approximately $149,000 at around $29.83 per share on March 12, 2026.

The sale represented 4.91% of Vinayak's direct holdings, reducing direct ownership from 101,875 to 96,875 shares.

No indirect holdings or derivative securities were involved; all activity pertained to direct ownership of common stock.

This was the largest transaction of three sells by Vinayak in the past year, with prior sales typically involving 2,500 shares per trade.

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Chief Scientific Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of AtriCure Stock

This medical device innovator for cardiac surgery reported an insider sale amid a year of negative total returns.

Doraiswamy Vinayak, Chief Scientific Officer of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC), reported the sale of 5,000 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction on March 12, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 5,000 Transaction value $149,150 Post-transaction shares (direct) 96,875 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $2.86 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($29.83); post-transaction value based on March 12, 2026 market close ($29.54).

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Vinayak's prior selling activity?

The March transaction is the largest sale by Vinayak in the past year, exceeding his prior two sell transactions of 2,500 shares each (in May and August 2025), and represents a larger single reduction in holdings.

The March transaction is the largest sale by Vinayak in the past year, exceeding his prior two sell transactions of 2,500 shares each (in May and August 2025), and represents a larger single reduction in holdings. What was the market context during the transaction?

Shares of AtriCure were priced at $29.83 per share at the time of the transaction; the company’s one-year total return stood at -9.67% as of the transaction date.

Shares of AtriCure were priced at $29.83 per share at the time of the transaction; the company’s one-year total return stood at -9.67% as of the transaction date. How much of Vinayak's position was impacted by this trade?

The sale accounted for 4.91% of his direct common stock holdings, reducing his direct stake from 101,875 to 96,875 shares.

The sale accounted for 4.91% of his direct common stock holdings, reducing his direct stake from 101,875 to 96,875 shares. Were any indirect holdings or derivatives affected?

No. Vinayak held only direct common stock before and after the transaction, with no reported indirect interests or derivative securities involved.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close March 12, 2026) $29.54 Market capitalization $1.47 billion Revenue (TTM) $534.53 million Net income (TTM) ($11.45 million)

* 1-year performance is calculated using March 12, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

AtriCure o ffers medical devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, including Isolator Synergy Clamps, MAX Pen, Coolrail, cryoICE Cryoablation System, EPi-Sense Guided Coagulation System, AtriClip, LARIAT System, and various reusable surgical instruments.

ffers medical devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, including Isolator Synergy Clamps, MAX Pen, Coolrail, cryoICE Cryoablation System, EPi-Sense Guided Coagulation System, AtriClip, LARIAT System, and various reusable surgical instruments. The company generates revenue primarily through direct sales and independent distributors of single-use and implantable devices for cardiac surgery and arrhythmia management.

ArtiCure serves hospitals, medical centers, and cardiac surgery specialists in the United States and international markets.

AtriCure is a leading provider of innovative devices for the surgical treatment of cardiac arrhythmias and related conditions, with a strong focus on ablation and closure technologies. The company leverages a broad product portfolio and global distribution network to address unmet clinical needs in cardiac surgery. Strategic emphasis on advanced, single-use, and implantable solutions positions AtriCure to capture growth opportunities in the evolving healthcare landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Doraiswamy Vinayak's sale of 5,000 AtriCure shares on March 12 is the third time in under a year he's reduced his position — following two 2,500-share sales in May and August 2025. The size stepped up this time, but context matters: just eleven days earlier, Vinayak received roughly 45,000 shares in restricted stock and performance awards, then transferred about 15,600 back to cover tax withholding. His net position actually grew substantially before this sale.

AtriCure makes ablation and closure devices for cardiac surgery — a specialized niche with durable demand as atrial fibrillation treatment continues to evolve. The stock is down about 14% over the past year, so Vinayak isn't selling into strength. That's worth noting, though insider sales at depressed prices are common and rarely predictive on their own.

At just under 5% of his direct holdings, and coming on the heels of a large grant, this transaction doesn't move the needle on his overall exposure. Individual investors watching insider activity here should weigh it against the full picture — a CSO who still holds a substantial stake in the company he helps run.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.