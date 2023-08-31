AtriCure Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ATRC

In trading on Thursday, shares of AtriCure Inc (Symbol: ATRC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.50, changing hands as low as $45.13 per share. AtriCure Inc shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATRC's low point in its 52 week range is $32.51 per share, with $59.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.15.

