AtriCure Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ATRC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of AtriCure Inc (Symbol: ATRC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.81, changing hands as high as $41.12 per share. AtriCure Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATRC's low point in its 52 week range is $23.165 per share, with $51.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.96.

