AtriCure (ATRC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of AtriCure Inc (Symbol: ATRC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.96, changing hands as low as $30.73 per share. AtriCure Inc shares are currently trading down about 11.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATRC's low point in its 52 week range is $22.57 per share, with $44.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.43.

