AtriCure (ATRC) Q2 Revenue Jumps 17%

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) reached $136.1 million in Q2 2025, exceeding expectations and Revenue rose 17.1% from the prior year’s second quarter.

Non-GAAP loss per share was $(0.02), beating analyst estimates (EPS non-GAAP, revenue GAAP) and improving sharply from $(0.17) the previous year.

Pain management and appendage management product lines drove broad-based growth, but U.S. minimally invasive ablation sales declined.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC), a medical device company specializing in cardiac surgical technologies, delivered its earnings release on July 29, 2025, reporting results that outpaced Wall Street consensus estimates. The company posted revenue of $136.1 million (GAAP), ahead of the $130.2 million analyst estimate (GAAP), and a non-GAAP loss per share of $(0.02), a substantial improvement from $(0.17) a year ago and handily above expectations (non-GAAP). The period saw strong momentum in open ablation, appendage management, and pain management product lines. However, the minimally invasive (MIS) ablation segment in the U.S. continued to decline, offsetting some of the positive results. Overall, the quarter was marked by robust adoption of new devices and expanding geographic reach, prompting management to raise its financial outlook for the year.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $(0.02) $(0.17) $(0.17) 88.2 % Revenue (GAAP) $136.1 million $130.18 million $116.3 million 17.1 % Adjusted EBITDA $15.4 million $7.8 million 97.4% Gross Profit $101.5 million $86.8 million 16.9 % Gross Margin 74.5 % 74.65 % (-0.2 pp)

Understanding AtriCure: Business Background and Recent Focus

AtriCure operates in the medical devices sector, focusing on treatments for atrial fibrillation (Afib), left atrial appendage management, and post-operative pain management. Its product portfolio includes cardiac ablation systems used in heart surgery, specialized devices for closing the left atrial appendage, and cryoablation probes for pain control after thoracic surgery. These technologies aim to improve outcomes for patients undergoing complex cardiac and thoracic procedures.

Recently, the company has concentrated on launching innovative devices to meet the growing prevalence of Afib. It has emphasized clinical validation through major trials such as the LeAAPS study and invested in regulatory activities to broaden indications for its products. AtriCure’s commercial success now hinges on product adoption, regulatory milestones, and maintaining competitive advantages—particularly as new entrants emerge in its core markets.

Quarter in Detail: Notable Developments and Segment Performance

The quarter featured strong, diversified growth across key product lines. Open ablation devices—equipment designed to interrupt irregular heart rhythms during surgery—achieved double-digit gains in both the U.S. (up 13.7%) and international markets (up 20.8%).

Appendage management, largely driven by the AtriClip FLEX·Mini device (used for closing the heart’s left atrial appendage to reduce stroke risk), saw significant momentum. International adoption accelerated with revenue rising 23.3%. International revenue rose 26.3%, outpacing U.S. growth of 15.7%. Management reported that the FLEX·Mini accounted for a growing share of U.S. sales.

Pain management solutions, powered by the cryoSPHERE MAX probe (a surgical instrument for blocking pain nerves during and after surgery), emerged as another standout. U.S. pain management sales were $21.168 million, a 41.1% increase from the second quarter of 2024, while Product features such as shortened procedure times reduced barriers for surgeons, expanding the customer base.

Offsetting these gains, this was attributed to increased use of PFA (pulsed field ablation) catheters for Afib, which has taken some referrals away from AtriCure’s hybrid therapy. However, management expressed confidence in eventual recovery following recent competitive shifts and new clinical evidence.

Margins, Balance Sheet, and Clinical Progress

Gross profit and adjusted EBITDA both improved, despite slight margin compression. Gross margin (GAAP) narrowed by 0.15 percentage points, which management attributed to a less favorable product and geographic mix, reflecting ongoing research and development for clinical trials like LeAAPS, and support for recent product launches.

On the balance sheet, Cash and equivalents (GAAP) stood at $117.8 million as of June 30, 2025, down modestly from year-end 2024, but buoyed by $17.9 million in cash generated during the quarter. The company maintained shareholder equity of $464.5 million as of June 30, 2025 (GAAP), and unchanged long-term debt (GAAP) at $61.9 million.

Strategically, the quarter marked full enrollment of the 6,500-patient LeAAPS clinical trial—a major milestone for future regulatory labeling. The trial is expected to support differentiated claims for AtriClip by potentially demonstrating a reduction in stroke risk for a wide range of patients undergoing cardiac surgery. Management identified this as a unique opportunity to build lasting competitive barriers, as no other company’s device is part of the study.

Looking Ahead: Management Guidance and Key Focus Areas

Following the strong results, management raised its full-year financial outlook. For fiscal 2025, it now anticipates GAAP revenue of $527–$533 million for the full year, up from the prior guidance of $517—$527 million. Adjusted EBITDA is guided to $49–$52 million for the full year, with the midpoint $6.5 million above the earlier forecast. The expected adjusted loss per share (non-GAAP) range for the full year improved as well, moving to $(0.34)–$(0.39) versus the previous range of $(0.50)–$(0.55). Cash flow for the year is expected to be modestly positive.

Investors should monitor several ongoing themes in the coming quarters. These include the pace of adoption for new launches like the FLEX·Mini and cryoSPHERE MAX, margin trends as the sales mix evolves, and progress on clinical trials supporting device differentiation. The U.S. minimally invasive segment remains a key area of risk given competitive pressures. Management did not provide specific dividends or share repurchase plans. ATRC does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

