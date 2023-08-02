Atricure (ATRC) Price Target Increased by 13.38% to 69.16

The average one-year price target for Atricure (NASDAQ:ATRC) has been revised to 69.16 / share. This is an increase of 13.38% from the prior estimate of 61.00 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 59.59 to a high of 82.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.94% from the latest reported closing price of 55.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 508 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atricure. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATRC is 0.19%, a decrease of 8.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.40% to 57,535K shares. The put/call ratio of ATRC is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 3,124K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,566K shares, representing a decrease of 14.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRC by 22.11% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,892K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,940K shares, representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATRC by 89,332.25% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 1,511K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,755K shares, representing a decrease of 16.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRC by 25.46% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,483K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,609K shares, representing a decrease of 8.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRC by 87.99% over the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 1,459K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,453K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRC by 8.99% over the last quarter.

Atricure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 33 million people worldwide. Electrophysiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction of Afib related complications. AtriCure's Isolator ® Synergy™ Ablation System is the first and only medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure's AtriClip ® Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide.

