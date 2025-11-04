Is AtriCure (ATRC) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. AtriCure (ATRC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

AtriCure is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 951 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AtriCure is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATRC's full-year earnings has moved 32.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ATRC has gained about 11.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 0.7% on average. This means that AtriCure is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (CABA). The stock is up 32.6% year-to-date.

For Cabaletta Bio, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, AtriCure is a member of the Medical - Products industry, which includes 84 individual companies and currently sits at #147 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.6% so far this year, so ATRC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Cabaletta Bio, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 469-stock industry is currently ranked #95. The industry has moved +10.9% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track AtriCure and Cabaletta Bio, Inc.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

