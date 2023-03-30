ATRI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Atrion Corp. (Symbol: ATRI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $621.41, changing hands as high as $623.69 per share. Atrion Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATRI's low point in its 52 week range is $534.99 per share, with $766.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $623.69.

