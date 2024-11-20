News & Insights

ATRenew Turns To Profit In Q3; Total Net Revenues Up 24.4%

November 20, 2024

(RTTNews) - ATRenew Inc. (RERE) reported third quarter net income of RMB 17.9 million compared to a net loss of RMB 44.2 million in the same period of 2023. Net income per ordinary share was RMB 0.11, compared to a net loss of RMB 0.27. Adjusted net income was RMB 90.1 million compared to RMB 47.6 million, prior year. Adjusted net income per ordinary share was RMB 0.55 compared to RMB 0.29.

Third quarter total net revenues increased by 24.4% to RMB 4.05 billion. Net product revenues increased by 25.6% to RMB 3.67 billion.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the company currently expects total revenues to be between RMB 4.74 billion and RMB 4.84 billion.

