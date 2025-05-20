ATRenew Turns To Profit In Q1; Projects Q2 Revenue Growth Of 24.7% To 27.4% YoY

Markets
(RTTNews) - ATRenew Inc. (RERE), a technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China, reported that its net income for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 was RMB42.80 million or US$5.90 million, compared to a net loss of RMB92.86 million in the same quarter last year. Net income per ordinary share were RMB0.26 or US$0.04, compared to a net loss per share of RMB0.58 last year.

Adjusted net income per ordinary share were RMB0.48 or US$0.07, compared to RMB0.13 in the prior year.

Total net revenues for the quarter increased by 27.5% to RMB 4.654 billion or US$641.3 million from RMB3.651 billion in the same period of 2024.

For the second quarter of 2025, the company expects its total revenues to be between RMB4.710 billion and RMB4.810 billion, representing an increase of 24.7% to 27.4% year-over-year.

