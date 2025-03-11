ATRenew Q4 Net Income Rises; Total Net Revenues Up 25.2%

(RTTNews) - ATRenew (RERE) reported fourth quarter net income of RMB 77.4 million, compared to RMB 2.8 million, a year ago. Net income per ordinary share was RMB 0.48, compared to RMB 0.02. Adjusted net income was RMB 122.9 million, an increase of 35.1%. Adjusted net income per ordinary share was RMB 0.76 compared to RMB 0.57.

Total net revenues grew by 25.2% to RMB 4.85 billion. Net product revenues increased by 26.6% to RMB 4.46 billion.

For the first quarter, the company currently expects total revenues to be between RMB 4.55 billion and RMB 4.65 billion, an increase of 24.6% to 27.4% year-over-year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

