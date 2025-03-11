News & Insights

Markets
RERE

ATRenew Q4 Net Income Rises; Total Net Revenues Up 25.2%

March 11, 2025 — 04:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ATRenew (RERE) reported fourth quarter net income of RMB 77.4 million, compared to RMB 2.8 million, a year ago. Net income per ordinary share was RMB 0.48, compared to RMB 0.02. Adjusted net income was RMB 122.9 million, an increase of 35.1%. Adjusted net income per ordinary share was RMB 0.76 compared to RMB 0.57.

Total net revenues grew by 25.2% to RMB 4.85 billion. Net product revenues increased by 26.6% to RMB 4.46 billion.

For the first quarter, the company currently expects total revenues to be between RMB 4.55 billion and RMB 4.65 billion, an increase of 24.6% to 27.4% year-over-year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RERE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.