ATRenew Plans To Repurchase Up To US$100 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - ATRenew Inc. (RERE), technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China, said that its board has authorized a share repurchase program, under which the company may repurchase up to US$100 million of its shares over a twelve-month period starting from December 28, 2021.

The company noted that it will review the share repurchase program periodically, and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size. The company expects to fund the repurchases from its existing cash balance.

