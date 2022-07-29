ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) shareholders have endured a 78% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning catastrophes, wherever possible. It must have been painful to be a ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 78% in that time. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. ATRenew hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Because ATRenew made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, ATRenew increased its revenue by 49%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So the hefty 78% share price crash makes us think the company has somehow offended market participants. There's clearly something unusual going on here such as an acquisition that hasn't delivered expected profits. We'd recommend taking a very close look at the stock (and any available forecasts), before considering a purchase, because the share price is not correlated with the revenue growth, that's for sure. Of course, investors do over-react when they are stressed out, so the sell-off could be unjustifiably severe.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:RERE Earnings and Revenue Growth July 29th 2022

This free interactive report on ATRenew's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We doubt ATRenew shareholders are happy with the loss of 78% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 14%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 7.4% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ATRenew better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with ATRenew .

Of course ATRenew may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

