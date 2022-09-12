ATRenew Inc.'s (NYSE:RERE) Shift From Loss To Profit

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse ATRenew Inc.'s (NYSE:RERE) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. ATRenew Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People’s Republic of China. With the latest financial year loss of CN¥1.3b and a trailing-twelve-month loss of CN¥503m, the US$661m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which ATRenew will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

ATRenew is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 American Online Retail analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of CN¥246m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 99%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected. NYSE:RERE Earnings Per Share Growth September 12th 2022

Underlying developments driving ATRenew's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 2.4% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

