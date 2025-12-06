ATRenew Inc. - Depositary Receipt (RERE) Price Target Increased by 60.00% to 8.16

The average one-year price target for ATRenew Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:RERE) has been revised to $8.16 / share. This is an increase of 60.00% from the prior estimate of $5.10 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.67% from the latest reported closing price of $5.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in ATRenew Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 13.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RERE is 0.15%, an increase of 39.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.98% to 52,711K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tiger Global Management holds 9,831K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 5,351K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,820K shares , representing an increase of 28.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RERE by 64.70% over the last quarter.

Yiheng Capital Management holds 3,163K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 3,155K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 2,950K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,484K shares , representing an increase of 49.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RERE by 146.54% over the last quarter.

