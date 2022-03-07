Markets
Atreca Slips After Reaching Year-to-date High

(RTTNews) - Atreca, Inc. (BCEL) shares are sliding more than 29 percent on Monday morning trade receding from a year-to-date high on March 4. The clinical-stage biotechnology company, on March 3, had announced partial response in ATRC - 101 monotherapy cohort, while confirmed complete response in pembrolizumab combination cohort in Phase 1b clinical trial. The company said ATRC -101 has been well tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities. Currently, shares are at $3.66, down 29.57 percent from the previous close of $5.20 on a volume of 4,653,169. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $1.56-$19.23 on average volume of 1,427,735.

