Atreca Inc - (BCEL) Price Target Increased by 11.89% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for Atreca Inc - (NASDAQ:BCEL) has been revised to 10.20 / share. This is an increase of 11.89% from the prior estimate of 9.12 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 956.99% from the latest reported closing price of 0.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atreca Inc -. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 9.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCEL is 0.02%, an increase of 24.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.05% to 14,477K shares. The put/call ratio of BCEL is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 3,533K shares representing 9.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 2,202K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation holds 1,007K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,206K shares, representing a decrease of 19.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCEL by 36.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 905K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ExodusPoint Capital Management holds 510K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares, representing an increase of 78.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCEL by 272.53% over the last quarter.

Atreca Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics generated by its differentiated discovery platform. Atreca's platform allows access to an unexplored landscape in oncology through the identification of unique antibody-target pairs generated by the human immune system during an active immune response against tumors. These antibodies provide the basis for first-in-class therapeutic candidates, such as its lead product candidate ATRC-101. A Phase 1b study evaluating ATRC-101 in multiple solid tumor cancers is currently enrolling patients.

