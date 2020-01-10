Atreca - Catching It Early

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of biopharmaceutical company Atreca Inc. (BCEL) have gained 13 percent over the last one month as the Company advances its drug candidate into clinical testing.

The Company utilizes a differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. One such compound identified using the discovery platform is ATRC-101, which has reacted in vitro with a majority of human ovarian, non-small cell lung, colorectal and breast cancer samples from multiple patients.

Last month, the FDA cleared the Company's Investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate a first-in-human phase Ib clinical trial of ATRC-101 in patients with solid tumors. This marked the first IND clearance of a clinical candidate derived from Atreca's differentiated drug discovery platform.

The phase Ib clinical trial of ATRC-101 is expected to be initiated in early 2020.

The Company also anticipates entering into a strategic drug discovery partnership this year.

Founded in 2010, Atreca went public on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 20, 2019, offering its shares at a price of $17.00 each.

BCEL has thus far hit a low of $9.51 and a high of $23.65 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $16.18, up 13.62%.

