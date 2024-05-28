Atrato Onsite Energy Set to Announce Interim Results

Atrato Onsite Energy Plc (GB:ROOF) has released an update.

Atrato Onsite Energy Plc, an investment firm specializing in UK solar clean energy generation, will report its interim results for the first half of the year on June 20, 2024. The company, which is committed to helping clients achieve net zero and lower energy costs, targets a 5.5 pence per share dividend for FY2024 and an 8-10% annual NAV total return. Investors and analysts can engage with a virtual presentation and Q&A session on the results day, with materials accessible on the company’s website.

For further insights into GB:ROOF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.