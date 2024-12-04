News & Insights

Atrato Onsite Energy Sees Major Shareholder Shift

December 04, 2024 — 09:27 am EST

Atrato Onsite Energy Plc (GB:ROOF) has released an update.

Atrato Onsite Energy PLC has seen a significant change in its shareholder structure as Brookdale International Partners, L.P. and Brookdale Global Opportunity Fund have increased their combined holdings to 11.38% of voting rights through financial instruments. This marks a notable jump from their previous 6.08% stake, reflecting strategic investment moves by Weiss Asset Management LP, the funds’ investment manager.

