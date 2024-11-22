Atrato Onsite Energy Attracts Significant Investment Shift

Atrato Onsite Energy Plc (GB:ROOF) has released an update.
Millennium International Management LP has increased its stake in Atrato Onsite Energy PLC, reaching a 5.349% voting rights position through financial instruments. This marks a significant movement in the ownership structure of the UK-based energy company, highlighting investor interest and potential shifts in corporate influence.
