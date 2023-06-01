Atrae (TYO:6194) Price Target Decreased by 5.26% to 1,836.00

The average one-year price target for Atrae (TYO:6194) has been revised to 1,836.00 / share. This is an decrease of 5.26% from the prior estimate of 1,938.00 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,818.00 to a high of 1,890.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 150.14% from the latest reported closing price of 734.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atrae. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6194 is 0.00%, a decrease of 26.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.71% to 648K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 206K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 130K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 96K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 57K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 42K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

