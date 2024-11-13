Atrae Reports Major Loss on Investment Securities

Atrae (JP:6194) has released an update.

Atrae, Inc. has announced a significant extraordinary loss of 320 million yen due to the devaluation of its investment securities for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024. This financial setback, attributed to a notable decline in net asset value, is reflected in the company’s consolidated financial results.

