Atrae, Inc. Reports Strong Fiscal Year Growth

Atrae (JP:6194) has released an update.

Atrae, Inc. reported robust financial results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, with a 10.8% increase in net sales totaling 8,598 million yen. The company also experienced significant growth in operating profit, which surged by 48.3% to 1,849 million yen, and profit attributable to owners nearly doubled. Looking ahead, Atrae anticipates transitioning to non-consolidated financial results following the divestment of its subsidiary Altiri, Inc.

