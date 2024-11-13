News & Insights

Stocks

Atrae, Inc. Reports Strong Fiscal Year Growth

November 13, 2024 — 01:24 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Atrae (JP:6194) has released an update.

Atrae, Inc. reported robust financial results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, with a 10.8% increase in net sales totaling 8,598 million yen. The company also experienced significant growth in operating profit, which surged by 48.3% to 1,849 million yen, and profit attributable to owners nearly doubled. Looking ahead, Atrae anticipates transitioning to non-consolidated financial results following the divestment of its subsidiary Altiri, Inc.

For further insights into JP:6194 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.