$ATRA stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ATRA stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,513,187 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ATRA (you can track the company live on Quiver's $ATRA stock page):
$ATRA Insider Trading Activity
$ATRA insiders have traded $ATRA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- INNOVATION LTD PANACEA purchased 19,335 shares for an estimated $186,371
- ANHCO NGUYEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,607 shares for an estimated $45,462.
- YANINA GRANT-HUERTA (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,218 shares for an estimated $15,000
- ERIC J HYLLENGREN (EVP, CFO and COO) sold 1,211 shares for an estimated $8,473
- JILL HENRICH (EVP, Chief Regulatory Officer) sold 1,059 shares for an estimated $7,409
$ATRA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $ATRA stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EVERSOURCE WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC removed 35 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $207
- ALEXIS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 28 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $166
$ATRA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ATRA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025
