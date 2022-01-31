ATRA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (Symbol: ATRA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.21, changing hands as high as $15.39 per share. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATRA's low point in its 52 week range is $11.81 per share, with $21.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.36.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.