ATP suspends men’s tennis tour for six weeks over coronavirus

Amy Tennery Reuters
ATP suspended its professional men’s tennis tour for six weeks on Thursday, citing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, which has upended major sporting events across the globe.

The announcement came moments after Miami-Dade County said it would suspend the Miami Open and on the heels of Sunday’s last-minute cancellation of the Indian Wells tournament in Southern California due to similar concerns.

