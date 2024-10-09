Atour Lifestyle Stock Gains 44% in a Month: Is it Too Late to Invest?

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited’s ATAT stock has showcased a remarkable 43.7% rally over the past month, significantly outpacing the industry’s 15.8% rise. The recent increase in share price can be primarily attributed to the fiscal stimulus from the People's Bank of China, which included interest rate cuts and enhanced funding opportunities. Recently, the company also unveiled a three-year annual dividend policy, which boosted investor sentiment.



The company’s stock has also outperformed other Consumer Discretionary players like Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s HLT 11.2% rise, Marriott International, Inc.’s MAR 13.7% growth and Choice Hotels International, Inc.’s CHH 7.7% rally in the past month.

Technical indicators suggest a continued strong performance for Atour Lifestyle. The stock trades above its 50-day moving average, signaling robust upward momentum and price stability. This technical strength underscores positive market sentiment, and confidence in ATAT's financial health and prospects.

Factors Favoring ATAT

Atour Lifestyle has unveiled a three-year annual dividend policy to boost shareholder value. According to the annual dividend policy, the company intends to distribute dividends of at least 50% of its net income from the previous fiscal year for each of the next three fiscal years, starting from this year. The specific dividend amounts will be determined by the board, factoring in ATAT's financial performance, cash reserves and capital needs.



This approach reflects Atour Lifestyle's commitment to returning value to its shareholders while maintaining financial flexibility. With robust cash reserves of approximately $457 million as of June 30, 2024, ATAT is well-positioned to support this dividend program while continuing to invest in its future growth.



Atour Lifestyle is benefiting from expansion efforts. The company saw robust growth in its hotel network, with 123 hotel openings in second-quarter 2024, representing a 76% year-over-year increase. This brought the total number of hotels in operation to 1,412, marking 37% growth from the previous year. The company is on track to meet its target of 2,000 hotels by 2025. Atour Light, the company's midscale brand, continued to perform well, with 37 signings in the second quarter and 54 hotels in operation.

The introduction of Atour Lifestyle 4.0, a new hotel concept focusing on premium experiences, delivered strong results. The first Atour 4.0 hotel in Xi’an achieved occupancy surpassing 91% in its first month of operation, positioning ATAT as a leader in the upper midscale market.



The company is also benefiting from growth in its membership base. ATAT’s membership base saw a significant rise, surpassing 76 million registered individual members by the end of second-quarter 2024, a 72.5% year-over-year increase. This expansion was driven by the success of the company’s membership-focused initiatives and unique events.

ATAT Trading at a Premium

The company is currently valued at a premium compared with its industry on a forward 12-month P/E basis. ATAT’s forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio stands at 20.65, higher than the industry’s ratio of 17.62 and the S&P 500's ratio of 21.71.



Estimate Revision Favoring ATAT Stock

Reflecting the positive sentiment around Atour Lifestyle, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has seen upward revisions. Over the past 60 days, analysts have increased their estimates for both current and next years by 10.9% to $1.22 and 10.2% to $1.40 per share, respectively.

Conclusion

Atour Lifestyle’s introduction of a three-year annual dividend policy, pledging at least 50% of net income to shareholders, has significantly boosted investor sentiment. The company’s expansion efforts enhance its appeal. Its successful Atour 4.0 concept and rapid growth of its membership base reinforce its leadership in the midscale hospitality market.



Despite trading at a premium, with a forward P/E ratio above the industry average, analyst upgrades on earnings estimates reflect continued confidence in its growth trajectory. ATAT currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

