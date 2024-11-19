News & Insights

Atour Lifestyle sees FY24 revenue up 48%-52%

November 19, 2024 — 05:15 am EST

The company said, “For the full year of 2024, the Company currently expects total net revenues to increase by 48% to 52% compared with full-year 2023. This outlook is based on current market conditions and the Company’s preliminary estimates, which are subject to changes.”

