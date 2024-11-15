Atour Lifestyle Q3 Earnings Coming Up: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited ATAT is scheduled to release third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 19, 2024.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATAT’s third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 38 cents, indicating 40.7% growth from 27 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark has increased 5.6% in the past 60 days.



The consensus mark for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $264.7 million, indicating growth of 49.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Atour Lifestyle has an impressive earnings surprise history. ATAT’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.1%.



Q3 Earnings Whispers

What’s Shaping ATAT’s Q3 Results?

Atour Lifestyle’s third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from strong demand trends in the domestic travel market and the company’s innovative expansion and brand enhancement efforts. Amid a sustained increase in leisure tourism, ATAT has continued to leverage its strength in the upper midscale hotel market by adapting to evolving consumer demands and refining its offerings. This proactive approach is expected to have supported the company's revenue per available room, occupancy and overall growth in the third quarter of 2024.



One key driver of Atour Lifestyle’s performance is the company’s aggressive expansion of its hotel network. With a record pace of new hotel openings this year, ATAT has strengthened its nationwide presence, adding hundreds of hotels to its portfolio, including a growing number of Atour Light properties. This rapid expansion is likely to have attracted diverse demographics, particularly young and female travelers, in the third quarter.



Solid franchisee confidence buoyed by the company’s pipeline expansion and the impressive number of hotels under development is likely to have resulted in consistent revenue streams and operational efficiencies in the third quarter.



In addition to its hospitality business, Atour Lifestyle has bolstered its retail segment, which has emerged as a secondary growth engine. The launch of popular products like the Deep Sleep Lightweight Comforter and the Thermo-Regulating Comforter PRO has demonstrated the company’s ability to respond swiftly to consumer preferences. Given the effective product development and the company’s growing influence in the sleep and wellness market, the momentum is likely to have persisted in the third quarter.



Enhanced membership benefits and targeted marketing campaigns are expected to have contributed to higher room night contributions from corporate and individual members in the third quarter.



Atour Lifestyle faces various challenges as it navigates growth in China’s competitive hospitality sector. Economic shifts and regulatory changes could impact its expansion plans, as the company relies heavily on China’s domestic tourism market for growth. Rising operational costs, including labor and supply expenses, are likely to have pressurized margins in the third quarter.

ATAT's Price Performance & Valuation

Shares of Atour Lifestyle have rallied 51.2% in the past three months period, outperforming the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry. ATAT has also outpaced other industry players, including Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV, up 35.7%, Cinemark Holdings, Inc. CNK, up 20.6% and WW International, Inc. WW, up 3.4%.

ATAT’s Three-Month Price Performance



From a valuation perspective, ATAT is trading relatively cheap. The company has a forward 12-month price-to-earnings of 18.96, below the industry average.



Investment Considerations

Atour Lifestyle presents a strong case for investment as it leverages its leading position in China’s upper midscale hotel segment to capitalize on the growing demand for premium yet affordable accommodations. The company’s unique approach and blending hospitality, along with lifestyle branding, appeals to a younger demographic seeking experiential stays, strengthening its competitive edge and fostering customer loyalty.



ATAT’s asset-light franchise model further bolsters its growth potential by enabling rapid expansion without the significant capital expenditures associated with owning properties. This strategy enhances revenue generation through franchise fees and royalties, contributing to long-term earnings stability.



ATAT has focused on digital innovation and its Atour Planet loyalty program, which drives repeat bookings and stabilizes occupancy rates. The digital-first approach, combined with consistent investment in technology, positions ATAT to remain competitive in an increasingly dynamic hospitality landscape.



While the company’s growth aligns with China’s booming tourism sector, it faces risks from economic fluctuations, regulatory changes, and intense competition.

Atour Lifestyle’s Shares - Buy, Sell or Hold?

Atour Lifestyle’s innovative strategies and rapid expansion efforts further enhance its investment appeal. The company’s diversified business model, blending hospitality with lifestyle branding, and its asset-light franchise approach position it for long-term growth. ATAT’s forward P/E ratio below the industry average underscores the attractiveness of its stock valuation.



However, the company’s heavy reliance on China’s domestic tourism market and rising operational costs warrant a cautious outlook. Despite strong revenue growth in its retail segment and the successful expansion of its hotel network, ATAT faces challenges from economic fluctuations, regulatory changes, and intense competition in the hospitality sector.



Considering its promising growth potential, existing investors may consider holding Atour Lifestyle shares. Prospective investors are advised to wait until after the upcoming earnings results for clearer insights.

